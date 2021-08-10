UNA to start fall semester with mask mandate

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama announced they are now requiring masks to be worn indoors.

University officials said in a tweet that this is a “temporary mandate, and the COVID Recovery Task Force is continually monitoring data for updates on campus protocol.”

Effective immediately The University of North Alabama is requiring mask be worn indoors. This is a temporary mandate, and the COVID Recovery Task Force is continually monitoring data for updates on campus protocol. #maskingforafriend pic.twitter.com/qXRdCdSVe9 — University of North Alabama (@north_alabama) August 10, 2021

Alabama A&M University, Drake State, Northwest-Shoals Community College, UAH, Oakwood University, Jacksonville State University, University of Alabama and Auburn University will also require students to wear masks indoors at the start of the fall semester.