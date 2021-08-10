UNA to start fall semester with mask mandate

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama announced they are now requiring masks to be worn indoors.
University officials said in a tweet that this is a “temporary mandate, and the COVID Recovery Task Force is continually monitoring data for updates on campus protocol.”
Alabama A&M University, Drake State, Northwest-Shoals Community College, UAH, Oakwood University, Jacksonville State University, University of Alabama and Auburn University will also require students to wear masks indoors at the start of the fall semester.