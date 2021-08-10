UNA to start fall semester with mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama announced they are now requiring masks to be worn indoors.

University officials said in a tweet that this is a “temporary mandate, and the COVID Recovery Task Force is continually monitoring data for updates on campus protocol.”

Alabama A&M University, Drake State, Northwest-Shoals Community College, UAH, Oakwood University, Jacksonville State University, University of Alabama and Auburn University will also require students to wear masks indoors at the start of the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News