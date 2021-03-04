UNA plans to return to mostly in-person instruction for Fall 2021

FLORENCE, Ala. — In-person learning at the University of North Alabama is different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students are spaced apart to allow social distancing, some classes are hybrid, and face coverings are required while on campus, but for the upcoming fall semester, that could change to a return to mostly in-person instruction.

Vice President for Student Affairs Kimberly Greenway said that decision was made in response to the prediction that vaccines will be widely available by the end of the current semester.

“We think that it would be safe for us to return at that time so we’re planning, based on still, CDC, ADPH guidance but also with the predictive data that is available to us,” Greenway said.

Some UNA students are pleased with the decision, voicing their excitement for a return to normalcy.

“I’m an education major and so it is something that I’m very excited to hear,” UNA Junior Elizabeth Pierce said. “Learning how to be a teacher without actually going into schools and teaching has been a really difficult task.”

“Certainly, the timing is great with the vaccines starting to become more readily available,” UNA Junior Brady Jordan said. “I think I’m looking forward to having a bit of a normal senior year next year, for sure.”

Greenway said a final decision isn’t set in stone just yet, but early planning is needed. She said the university is very confident based on data that most of the campus community wants the vaccine and will be vaccinated by the beginning of the school year.

The university does have a plan B if, by the end of summer, COVID-19 numbers increase. That plan will reflect a more hybrid model, similar to Fall 2020.