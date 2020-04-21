UNA launching virtual campus videos for prospective students

The University of North Alabama, in Florence (WHNT News 19 File)

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama is launching virtual campus videos to fill a gap left by social distancing.

The videos, which will be posted to the university’s website and social media pages, will spotlight the residence halls, dining halls, athletics, academic, experiential learning, and student organizations.

UNA Enrollment Management and Admissions is leading the effort, and hopes the videos will help prospective students make their college decisons.

UNA President Ken Kitts said the videos aren’t just for prospective students, either.

“While we look forward to having our students return, this provides a way for current students to stay engaged or, for the freshmen coming for the Fall of 2020, a way to begin making UNA their home.”