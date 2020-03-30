UNA announces summer classes will be online, restricts campus hours

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama said Monday all 2020 summer classes would be taught remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university also said its campus will now be accessible only from sunrise to sundown.

University officials asked that visitors maintain social distancing guidelines during their visits to the campus.

The university announced March 20 that the rest of the spring semester would be taught online and remotely. Officials also cancelled all university-related travel.