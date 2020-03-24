UAH scientist working with team finding medicine to fight coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Jerome Baudry is the new Pei-Ling Chan Eminent Scholar in UAH’s Department of Biological Sciences in his office, 302K, Shelby Center, Sept. 13, 2017 (Michael Mercier/UAH).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Scientists around the world are racing to develop medicine to fight the coronavirus, and that includes at least one scientist in Huntsville.

Dr. Jerome Baudry is a scientist who runs a lab at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He is part of an elite team using the world's most powerful supercomputer to quickly search for medicines to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Baudry's laboratory at UAH is part of a team of doctors using the Oak Ridge National Laboratory's supercomputer in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to screen compounds that could work against the virus.

He says the team has several daily teleconferences with all 30 or so people involved, and at this point, the focus is on repurposing existing drugs.

They take existing drugs and find which ones are active against either the virus itself or can help in treating or alleviate the effects of infection in the severe cases.

Supercomputers let scientists process a given compound in a matter of minutes.

Baurdy says if they decide a drug could work, they pass it on to the groups that will be doing the experimental testing.

Baudry says the team repeats the testing process for many of the virus proteins, and many different shapes of the proteins.