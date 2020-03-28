UAH Professor explains importance of social media breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - As we're cooped up in our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's easy to get stuck browsing the internet and social media for hours on end.

We start to rely more and more on social media to get that connection with others as we remain isolated.

Dr. Pavica Sheldon is a communications professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

She says that during times of crisis people look to the media and right now the most accessible form is social media.

And although social media is a great platform to connect with loved ones, people use it for many different reasons.

The more we scroll and see information about COVID-19, whether they're opinion articles, news articles, or just your friends and family posting about it, it can start to consume you.

Dr. Sheldon says it's important to take a conscious break from social media and focus your mind on something else.

"The more time we spend the more stories we see the more stories we share the more we read but also the more time we spend on social media, it's this cultivation theory, the media cultivates our perception of reality," said Sheldon.

Dr. Sheldon offered a solution to how people can balance using social media to connect with their loved ones but not be overwhelmed with information.

Dr. Sheldon says to use the video platforms to call your friends, instead of commenting on their things or messaging them.

