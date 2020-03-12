UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville will move to remote and online learning starting next week to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases at the university, officials said, but the campus plans to start limiting face-to-face operations.

Students will be on spring break March 30-April 3.

Between now and spring break, officials said they were encouraging cancellation of events on campus that involved more than 100 people. They also said visitors were being encouraged to reschedule trips to campus and postpone previously scheduled visits.

Any students, faculty and staff returning from international travel are required to contact university health services to begin screening prior to returning to campus, officials said .