UAB nurse practitioner says to be honest, engaging when helping children learn to wear masks

Some experts think the “new normal” will involve masks, especially since the state guidelines continue to emphasize mask-wearing and social distancing.

But for parents, it can be difficult getting children to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone over two should wear masks anytime they are out in public places.

Smith says to start small, using simple terms and being honest as children begin wearing masks.

“Don’t get upset and come across as, ‘I don’t want you to keep asking this question – I’ve already answered this,'” she said. “Be calm, confident. Younger children may need to sit on your lap and explain everything all over again.”

Children should understand the importance of why it’s important to wear masks and other ways to help prevent the spread of disease, such as covering their cough or washing their hands.

Additional tips include:

Let children know it’s okay to be afraid of the mask.

Allow children to play with the mask so they can get used to it.

Show pictures of other children the same age wearing masks out in public; this can help make children feel comfortable and decrease “stereotypes” for wearing a mask.

For older children, relate wearing a mask to something they understand, such as spreading germs and the need for certain preventive measures such as hand washing.

It’s okay to have a mask with fun colors

Smith suggests finding masks that fit children’s personalities, such as their favorite cartoon character, sports team, or color. If you’re making a homemade mask, provide options.

“Let them pick out a favorite color or let them pick out a cartoon cloth or something like that so they can get involved with it.”

Once a mask is selected, make sure it fits snugly around the nose and mouth, and covers the chin.

Smith suggests using non-elastic options, such as options that use old t-shirts or bandannas.

If elastic bands are used, Smith has several suggestions.

“You could put a hat on their head or sew some buttons on the side, you could put the elastic around there, you could put a headband on to put buttons around, you could do the cloth strings instead of the elastic to make it a bit more comfortable.”

Before heading out in public, make sure to take some time and have children practice wearing masks at home. This will help them get used to wearing masks the right way.

Children may be fearful about covering up part of their face, so Smith says to be patient and understanding of any questions.