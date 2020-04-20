UAB Hospital develops procedure to reuse N95 masks

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, there was a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Seven weeks later, UAB Hospital says the unease is still very real even though the surge patients in central Alabama and at UAB Hospital has not been as overwhelming as feared.

One of the biggest supply concerns at UAB has been N95 respirators, a protective device designed to filter out airborne particles. They are critical protection for health care workers treating patients with COVID-19.

At the beginning of March, staff had two weeks of discussion and simulations and now UAB is implementing three different sterilization strategies to reprocess N95s.

Each process decontaminates the masks and sterilizes them.

UAB staff say they anticipate the shortage of PPE to be an issue until summer and early fall so that is why coming up with a plan to make PPE last longer was essential.

Since the hospital began the three techniques on March 21, they say more than 8,000 N95 respirators have been reprocessed for use multiple times.

The N95s can potentially be reprocessed and reused up to 10 times, as long as they continue to hold their seal to the face.

Each health care worker writes their name on the masks so when they are sterilized they go back to the same person.