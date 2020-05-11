UAB doctors say to keep social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands

While we are now operating under an amended Safer at Home order, medical staff at UAB say it’s a good idea to hold off on gatherings of 10 or more people for just a few more weeks.

UAB Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo wants people across the state to remember distancing from one another played a big part in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and they hope to keep it that way.

“If people don’t continue to take this evidence forward, we’re going to back slide. All the gains that we’ve made in the last two months of extreme sacrifice could be lost very quickly.”

No matter where people live in Alabama, these health officials say wearing a mask, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and practicing social distancing are all still recommended practices as the economy prepares to reopen.