UAB doctor and COVID-19 survivor emphasizes continued social distancing as Alabama reopens

Dr. Michael Saag, a UAB Infectious Disease Specialist and a survivor of COVID-19 himself, says we need more control of the virus before there’s a full reopening of the economy.

He says it is crucial for people to continue to practice social distancing.

“We have to be very smart about this. The virus doesn’t care what our political stripes are, it doesn’t care whether we’re at a restaurant or whether we’re at a social gathering. It just wants to infect people and most of us are susceptible. So we have to gain control of the virus by our behavior and what we do. That’s what we have control of.”