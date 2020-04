Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the 2020 Olympic Games being postponed, the U.S. Olympic Committee has decided to take the food that was supposed to go to the athletes and donate it instead.

In total, that's $125,000 worth of meals, snacks, and drinks that will go to a food bank in Colorado, where the U.S. Olympic Committee is based.

The food bank says the donation comes at a critical time. With millions of people losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food pantries are trying to stock up.