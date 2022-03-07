HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than 6 million people across the globe have died from COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins University. March marked two years since doctors in Madison County began battling the virus.

On March 17, 2020, community leaders held one of their first few COVID-19 briefings as a case of the virus was confirmed in Madison County. Doctors and nurses were on the front lines of battling a novel virus.

“No treatment was available, testing was not readily available, and then as it went on some people did not believe in the infection or the vaccination,” Dr. Ali Hassoun remembered.

Dr. Hassoun is an infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital. He says as the world learned more about how to treat COVID-19 other challenges emerged. One major difficulty they faced was staffing shortages under the weight of caring for some of the sickest people in the community.

More than 18,000 Alabamians have died from COVID-19. Hassoun says there also was an emotional toll.

“How to deal with staff shortages and how to keep up together as a staff and health care professional together. You know to help each other, and to get over the day, and over the hours,” he said.

In 2021 cases rose during the delta wave. This was followed by positive test results hitting new highs in 2022 during the omicron surge.

“With omicron, there was widespread infection between everybody in the community, between the staff so there was a lot of pressure,” Hassoun explained.

Over the past few weeks, some of that pressure has been relieved as cases decline. Hassoun hopes cases stay down, but doctors stand prepared in the event of another spike.

“Over the two years we’ve seen it every few months, there was a surge and we’re hoping this is not going to happen. Time will tell, absolutely,” Hassoun stated.

Dr. Hassoun says preventing future spikes in cases will be determined by a number of factors. One of them includes how people move forward. He emphasizes the importance of continuing to test for COVID-19 and being vaccinated.