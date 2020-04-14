Two residents dead, multiple residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Two residents have died from COVID-19, and multiple staff and residents have tested positive at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said 25 residents and 18 staff tested positive for the coronavirus and confirmed two residents, ages 89 and 99, have died from complications related to the virus.

ADVA also said two employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive.

ADVA said it restricted visitation to the state’s veterans homes on March 12 to staff, necessary medical care, and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations.

The first coronavirus case at a state veterans home was reported on April 8 at the Nichols home in Alexander City.

Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the home for care and treatment, while employees who have symptoms are denied entry into the facilities.