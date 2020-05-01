Two Men and a Truck partnering with Downtown Rescue Mission to coordinate donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The moving company Two Men and a Truck is partnering with the Downtown Rescue Mission to make sure their community has what they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Rescue Mission helps the homeless throughout Madison County. They are asking for donations of canned goods, nonperishable food items, and hygiene products for men and women at the shelter.

You don’t even have to leave your house to make a donation – Two Men and a Truck will coordinate a pick up at your home. The company’s donation organizers say any little bit helps.

“If you can give back, it kind of helps you forget the anxiety,” explained Marketing Director Taylor Wilkerson. “And so doing our part, where we are, taking that small piece – if we can give five dollars, if we can donate a canned food item, anything helps. And so I think coming together really helps focus on the right things.”

You can also make a monetary donation online.