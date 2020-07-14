Two Alabama A&M employees test positive for COVID-19

NORMAL, Ala. – Tuesday, Alabama A&M University said two employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

University officials said they were notified Monday and both employees were doing well in self-quarantine.

The University was beginning contact tracing procedures to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the employees.

The University notified building managers and supervisors as well to ensure affected areas remain isolated until the employees test negative.

Aramark is scheduling a deep cleaning of those areas as well.

University officials asked employees to continue following CDC and ADPH guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.