TVA reopening most recreation areas Friday, including Guntersville boat ramps

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to reopen most of its recreation areas and dam reservation campgrounds Friday.

TVA said Thursday morning that it would have those areas open by the end of the day Friday. They were closed in March as part of the response to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Guntersville Dam boat ramps are among those areas that are reopening, TVA said.

TVA said Wilson Dam’s Rockpile Recreation Area is one of four recreations TVA runs that will remain closed, due to repairs that have been ongoing since it was damaged by flooding.

Even though recreation areas are reopening, TVA said restrooms, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will stay closed, as well as all visitor centers.

More details about how TVA is handling reopening facilities can be found on its website.