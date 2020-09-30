Tuscumbia drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closing Wednesday

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A COVID-19 testing site in the Shoals will close Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the community is out of luck if they need the service

The testing site is located outside of the Colbert County Office Complex Building. It’s managed through a partnership between the Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital.

The health department said testing has decreased considerably and many local physicians and clinics now offer the test. The department adds that this is one of the longest running free drive-thru testing sites in the state.

“We have seen over the last couple of weeks or so specifically, the demand for testing decrease to numbers of just a few tests per day,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said. “With the numbers going down significantly, it was determined that we could better utilize our assets and resources in other situations.”

For those who need testing, the drive-thru site will be open Wednesday morning at 9:30 and will close for good at 3 p.m.

For GPS users, some apps will take drivers to the wrong location. The office complex is located at the corner of Highway 72 and Gardiner Avenue in the old board of education building.