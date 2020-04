(WHNT) – The TSA announced some changes to the screening process to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The TSA posted on Twitter that Airline passengers are allowed to wear cloth face coverings during the TSA screening process.

They ask passengers to be prepared to adjust the masks so that a TSA officer can visually confirm your identity during the checkpoint screening process.

More and more passengers are wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

