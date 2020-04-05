Trying to workout at home? The YMCA has online videos to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced gyms across the Tennessee Valley to temporarily close their doors and it may have put a dent in your fitness routine, but you don't have to let it!

The YMCA wants to encourage people to get off the couch and workout at home. If it's sunny out, they recommend getting outdoors and going for a run or a walk.

Or you can turn your living room into a gym.

Grab some green beans or your container of laundry detergent and use those for weights and use your couch or a chair instead of a bench - anything to get your body moving.

Southeast YMCA Fitness and Corporate Wellness Director Sharon Allen says there are many benefits.

"It's going to boost your immune system which is something we definitely want to boost in these times. It's also going to boost endorphins. Endorphins are the feel good hormone. So if you are releasing endorphins you are increasing your mood. You feel better."

The YMCA has free workout videos available on its website for seniors, kids, and even new moms.

There's something for everyone and you don't have to have a membership to access them.