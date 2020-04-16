Trouble sleeping and weird dreams common amid pandemic

(WHNT) – If you’ve been having weird dreams while living in quarantine, you’re not alone.

A lot of people are reportedly having stranger and more vivid dreams.

Sleep researchers think this is a result of changing sleep schedules.

Most people have vivid dreams during the REM phase of sleep, and they tend to have longer and deeper REM cycles as the night progresses.

If you wake up in the middle of a REM cycle, you’re more likely to remember the dream and the details involved.

Others attribute the rise in strange dreams to the emotional and physical chaos many of us are experiencing.