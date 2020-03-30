Travel checkpoints set up at Florida state borders to lessen spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have to travel to the Alabama/Florida border, be prepared to answer questions from the Department of Health and Transportation.

The Governor of Florida issued an executive order to ask travelers where they're from and where they're going. This, in an effort to deter people from Louisiana from coming into Florida, a route taken through Alabama.

"This is just a way to make sure that we're keeping people safe," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "New Orleans has obviously got a lot of problems. It may not be as widespread as New York City, but I think there was a concern in the panhandle that this could impact them."

Right now, the checkpoint is at the state line on Interstate 10 for travelers coming in from Louisiana.

In Georgia, the same scenario. Traffic was backed up along Interstate 95 heading into Florida over the weekend.

Again, the travel restrictions include those from Louisiana--- but also New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

If those travelers are from one of those states, the will be required to self isolate for 14 days.