Travel agency has no cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. -- The travel industry has taken a hit amid concerns and warnings about the COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. But Fred Smith, owner of "Adventures Unlimited" travel agency in downtown Hartselle said this isn't the first global health threat the industry's faced.

"You have the Aika, Ebola, MERS, all the other viruses that have happened since 2002," Smith said.

Most clients are forging ahead with their short-term travel plans. Some are considering delaying trips that are already planned for further out. But mostly the agency is getting plenty of nervous questions.

"Is it safe to go? What's going on? Can we get our money back?"

Another client, leaving on a cruise later this month, isn't worried about the disease, but is still considering postponing the trip.

"He's not scared about traveling, but he's scared about somebody else getting something, and him being held up for 14 days on a trip," Smith explained.

One woman we spoke with says her daughter left Monday for a spring break cruise, and as a parent, she's not concerned about the virus.

'We just felt like they're not going to be in any danger," Martha Bowling said. The cruise ships are doing a good job of screening people who are getting on. They've had their trip planned for a long time and they're really excited about it."

Adventures Unlimited is, of course, closely monitoring health and travel advisories. But for now, they're still encouraging people to see the world.

"I think the fear of the unknown is a big factor in it," Smith said. "We have to be proactive and do what we can do to keep travel going."