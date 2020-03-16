Trash Pandas expect delay to season because of coronavirus

MADISON, Ala. – The CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas said Monday he expects the team’s inaugural season to start late due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We have no official information, but I think it is safe to assume that our home season will be postponed by at least a couple of weeks,” Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The Trash Pandas’ Opening Day game at Toyota Field was originally scheduled for April 15.

Nelson said he is in touch daily with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, which have both announced they would push back the opening of their 2020 regular seasons based on government health officials’ recommendation.

Nelson said everyone who has invested in the Trash Pandas, from sponsors to fans, will get what they were promised when the season begins.

“When baseball is played again, we will fulfill every promise made in our agreements,” Nelson said.

The team will communicate any more information about future games as soon as it comes in to them, Nelson said.