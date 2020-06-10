Toyota Alabama donates 5,000 face masks to Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota Alabama donated 5,000 face masks to Huntsville City Schools.

The masks were made by Toyota employees who used existing resources and materials at the plant.

“This was part of an initiative that we had as our production lines were idle due to the coronavirus, we were looking for opportunities on how to support the community,” said Kim Ogle, the communication analyist for Toyota Alabama

Ogle says they realized there was a gap in the availability of face masks in the area, and wanted to help.