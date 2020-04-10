Top 10 questions Alabamians have Googled about COVID-19 answered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Many Alabamians are turning to Google to find answers to the biggest questions related to COVID-19.

So, what do the people of Alabama want to know? WHNT News 19 reached out to a Google Trends Analyst who pulled the top 10 questions people in Alabama Googled in the last week.

Here they are, and the answers to each:

1. How many cases of coronavirus are in Alabama?

WHNT News 19 has been tracking the official numbers released from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Below is the department’s tracker which changes daily.

Johns Hopkins University has also shared an interactive map on their website. Below you will find an interactive map of the cases in Alabama.

2. How many cases of coronavirus are in the US?

The number of cases varies depending on where you get the information. The most up-to-date number comes from Johns Hopkins University, as they are tracking state-by-state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has the data available, although there is a lag from when states report cases and the CDC data is updated.

As of Friday morning, the United States had more than 400,000 confirmed cases.

Here is the interactive map shared by Johns Hopkins University:

3. When will coronavirus end?

Officials say that social distancing is working to reduce the spread. Scientists are working to develop treatment and vaccines but viruses are unpredictable.

Public health officials are looking at Wuhan, China, which opened to the public this week to see what happens when social distancing measures are relaxed.

4. How did the coronavirus start?

The coronavirus is not a new virus, but this specific strain is. It’s a very large family of viruses that can be as mild as a cold.

The pandemic right now is specifically called COVID-19.

We do know that he first known case of this new strain of cornonavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in December of 2019.

More details are answered in question 8.

5. How many people have died from coronavirus?

As of Friday:

58 in Alabama

Nearly 17,000 in the United States

Nearly 97,000 across the globe

Johns Hopkins has created a Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map, which details cases, deaths and recoveries by country and across the globe.

John Hopkins Map on April 10

6. Is coronavirus airborne?

The coronavirus can be airborne. The virus is spread from person-to-person by what’s called ‘respiratory droplets’. Which is why health officials are telling people to be six feet away from each other.

The CDC believes the virus is spread mainly from person to person and through respiratory droplets. These are created when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The CDC says these droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

“You are more likely to catch the infection through the air if you are next to someone infected than off of a surface,” Machamer said.

It is also detectable in the air for three hours, according to the New England Journal of Medicine study.

7. What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?

Two to 14 days after exposure, these are the likely symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The CDC, White House, and Apple have developed a screening tool to see if you match the symptoms and what to do next.

8. Where did the coronavirus come from?

As for the start of COVID-19, it’s not clear yet. We do know that he first known case of this new strain of cornonavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019. The Wolrd Health Organization says that all available evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has a natural animal origin and is not a constructed virus.

Early hypotheses linked it to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. According to the CDC, coronaviruses are common in both animals and people but “rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between.” Investigations are still ongoing by public health officials.

9. How long does coronavirus last on surfaces?

The New England Journal of Medicine published new research that gives us some insight.

The virus is viable for up to:

72 hours on plastics

48 hours on stainless steel

24 hours on cardboard

4 hours on copper

The CDC has put together a guide to disinfect surfaces in your home,

The Environmental Protection Agency has also published a list of disinfectants that can fight the virus.

Carolyn Machamer, a professor of cell biology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said the numbers like 72 hours on plastic is scary, but people need to understand one key thing about that:

What’s more important is the amount of the virus that remains. It’s less than 0.1% of the starting virus material. Infection is theoretically possible but unlikely at the levels remaining after a few days. People need to know this. CAROLYN MACHAMER, JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The CDC recommends people wash hands with soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes.

10. What is the coronavirus?

Coronavirus disease 2019 (otherwise known as COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person.