Thrive Alabama sees spike in positive COVID-19 results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a press release, Thrive Alabama says they’ve seen a significant spike in positive COVID-19 testing numbers.

Thrive says they have yielded 3% positive test results since testing began, but say positive results jumped to 14% last week. The non-profit started testing the public for COVID-19 on March 20, 2020.

Thrive Alabama CEO, Mary Elizabeth Marr says, “Huntsville must continue to social distance. People must wear masks. We must take this seriously. As a community, we can beat this, but we are not out of the woods yet.”

The CDC recommends the public take precautions such as:

Washing hands often with soap and water

Avoiding close contact (try to remain 6 feet apart from anyone who is not a member of your household and/or a sick household member)

Wearing a facial covering over your nose and mouth

Covering cough and sneezes

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Monitoring your own health

Thrive Alabama continues regular drive-up COVID-19 testing to the public weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at First Baptist Church of Huntsville 600 Governors Drive (enter from St. Clair Ave).

Visit www.thrivealabama.org for updated times and dates.

NOTE: You do not need to have symptoms to be tested. No co-pay is required for insured people, but please bring your insurance card. No fee is required for uninsured people.