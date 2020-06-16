Three Albertville students have tested positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts started

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Three Albertville High School student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since summer workouts started, the district said Monday.

A statement from Albertville High Principal Deidra Tidwell and athletic director Tyler Reeves said workouts would continue with all sanitation efforts and protocols in an effort to keep students safe and healthy. The district said the workouts are voluntary, and parents should contact their child’s sport if they’re uncomfortable with children attending.

The district said it has contacted local health officials and the Alabama High School Athletic Association to develop a plan.