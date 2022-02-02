HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Pediatricians are on high alert for cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, a condition that causes some very serious symptoms in children. Sometimes weeks after they were infected with COVID-19.

Symptoms can range from fever, vomiting, to abdominal pain and a rash. The condition was first identified at the start of the pandemic, but doctors are now seeing now more cases than in the past.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health says, “Inflammation of the body, fever and dysfunction of at least two organ systems those things being like the heart, the lungs, the brain or the kidneys.”

Doctors across the country say that children are being admitted to hospitals with many requiring a stay in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients between the ages of 5 and 21 were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“After the original COVID-19 infections that were happening in children they started to see this present and over time it was given a name and then described. At this point we’ve seen over 6,000 cases and had over 55 deaths associated with this syndrome,” said Stubblefield.

When first diagnosed doctors admit that they weren’t sure what they were seeing in children who became ill. Children were being admitted for a fever, swollen hands, problems with their stomachs. Researchers determined that MIS-C was developing in children who had COVID-19, even if the cases were mild or asymptomatic.

“The good thing is that we’ve learned a lot about this and how we can treat it. And so, at this point, almost all children recover from this fully although they are very sick. Generally, the disease shows up between two and six weeks after the infection and all of them have been associated with a recent COVID infection or a recent suspected COVID infection,” Dr. Stubblefield explained.

Dr. Stubblefield adds that the COVID vaccine has been shown to prevent over 90% effective against MIS-C. The vaccine is now approved for ages five and older and he says it will prevent severe outcomes.