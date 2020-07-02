This year’s Cotton Row Run cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There will be no Cotton Row Run this year in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Track Club said Thursday it had made the decision to cancel this year’s race, which had already been rescheduled once due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it is in the best interest of our runners, volunteers, and spectators to cancel the event,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The traditional Memorial Day event had been postponed from its May 27 date to Sept. 7 this year before organizers decided to cancel.

Runners who were registered can defer their registration to next year’s race – set for May 31 – or received an electronic refund for registration fees.