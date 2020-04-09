This is how COVID-19 affects the way firefighters respond to medical calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- With more high-risk medical calls being made due to COVID-19, first responders can't take any risks.

Even firefighters have had to change the way they respond to certain medical-related calls. Normally, they'd just wear protective gloves. Now they suit up head-to-toe in personal protective equipment.

For any medical call, responders with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department (MMVFD) now wear gloves, N95 masks, face shields, and isolation gowns.

When responding to non-medical emergency calls, the fire department makes sure to ask if anyone has any flu-like symptoms. If so, they take increased precautions. Otherwise, they're already wearing plenty of protection equipment.

"On fires and wrecks we'd put on additional turn out gear, especially on structure fires we're also going to have the facepiece on and we're going to be on a self-contained breathing apparatus," said Zachary Trulson, the public information officer for MMVFD.

Just a few weeks ago, the MMVFD was nearly running out of protective equipment.

"When that happened we had started changing our standardss where we'd only have one EMS personnel in a house on any sort of medical call that happened," Trulson said.

WHNT News 19 told their story, and they received life-saving donations from the community.

Thanks to those donations, they're now stocked to respond to every emergency call that comes to the station as they normally would.