These Tennessee Valley businesses will still require masks after Alabama mandate ends April 9

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Alabama’s statewide mask mandate will expire on April 9, and Gov. Kay Ivey has said it will not be extended past that date.

Madison County officials will also let the countywide mask mandate expire that day as well.

However, some businesses, both local and national will still require masks after the mandate ends.

All major airports, train stations, and public transit nationwide (per TSA guidelines)

1892 East Restaurant and Tavern in Huntsville

Aldi

Best Buy

Costco

Crestwood Medical Center

Cuts By Us

Domaine South

Elder Law Firm in Huntsville

FedEx

Green Pea Press in Huntsville

Guitar Center

H2O2 Hair Studio in Huntsville

Hand and Stone Massage in Huntsville

Hampton Cove Nutrition

Huntsville Hospital System

Huntsville Museum of Art

Kroger

Lowe Mill

Nesin Physical Therapy in Huntsville

Olde Towne Coffee

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

Starbucks

Southeastern Skin Cancer and Dermatology in Madison

Straight to Ale Brewing employees

Target

The Toy Place in Huntsville’s Five Points neighborhood

Toyota Field

T-Mobile

Urgent Care for Children (Huntsville and Madison)

Walmart

Whole Foods

Wild Birds Unlimited in Huntsville

This is a rolling list, so if you’re requiring masks and don’t see your business here, let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com and we’ll get it added.