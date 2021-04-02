These Tennessee Valley businesses will still require masks after Alabama mandate ends April 9

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Alabama’s statewide mask mandate will expire on April 9, and Gov. Kay Ivey has said it will not be extended past that date.
Madison County officials will also let the countywide mask mandate expire that day as well.
However, some businesses, both local and national will still require masks after the mandate ends.
- All major airports, train stations, and public transit nationwide (per TSA guidelines)
- 1892 East Restaurant and Tavern in Huntsville
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Cuts By Us
- Domaine South
- Elder Law Firm in Huntsville
- FedEx
- Green Pea Press in Huntsville
- Guitar Center
- H2O2 Hair Studio in Huntsville
- Hand and Stone Massage in Huntsville
- Hampton Cove Nutrition
- Huntsville Hospital System
- Huntsville Museum of Art
- Kroger
- Lowe Mill
- Nesin Physical Therapy in Huntsville
- Olde Towne Coffee
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Starbucks
- Southeastern Skin Cancer and Dermatology in Madison
- Straight to Ale Brewing employees
- Target
- The Toy Place in Huntsville’s Five Points neighborhood
- Toyota Field
- T-Mobile
- Urgent Care for Children (Huntsville and Madison)
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Wild Birds Unlimited in Huntsville
This is a rolling list, so if you’re requiring masks and don’t see your business here, let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com and we’ll get it added.