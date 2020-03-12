The University of Alabama says online classes are possible if the coronavirus worsens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama announced Wednesday that campus operations will continue normally but say they have plans in case the coronavirus becomes an issue in the state.

They say UA could move to online-only classes if necessary.

In a Facebook post, the school stated there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the university.

Full statement:

We are closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Today System officials issued guidance for spring break to students, faculty and staff, including travel, health and safety tips, as well as encouragement to plan ahead for possible future disruptions to campus operations. Although current plans call for maintaining normal campus operations, be advised that it is possible UA could move to alternative methods of delivery, including online-only classes at some point this semester based on the state of COVID-19 in Alabama. Students are encouraged to plan ahead if they leave campus for spring break, and take what they would need (e.g., electronics, textbooks, class materials and valuables) in the event a transition to online learning would become necessary. Students who choose to stay on campus during spring break will be accommodated. Students who live on campus and prefer to stay on campus during spring break will be provided with accommodations at their request. Please contact Housing and Residential Communities at 205-348-6676 or by email at housing@ua.edu by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, to discuss. Please do not return to campus if you develop respiratory symptoms during spring break, are exposed to an individual with or suspected of having COVID-19, or you travel to a CDC COVID-19 level 2 or 3 country. We will work to provide alternative arrangements for remote learning through the best available platforms. Students should contact their advisor or program head regarding academic concerns. We want to remind everyone to please monitor your emails. The System’s previous advisories canceling international travel and discouraging any non-essential domestic travel remain in effect. System advisories and updates can be found at http://uasystem.edu/news/2020/02/ua-system-covid-19-updates/. UA information is available at healthinfo.ua.edu. The University of Alabama