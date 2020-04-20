The Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to help parents get their kids to sleep

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with “Paint the Night,” the first all-LED parade at the resort; “Disneyland Forever,” a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of “World of Color” that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Parents, this one’s for you.

Can’t get your little one to sleep, especially being stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic? The Disney Bedtime Hotline is here to help.

Making its return from last year, fans — both the young and the young at heart — can hear a bedtime message from one of five Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

To hear a message, dial 1-877-7-MICKEY and select the character you want to hear from.

1= Mickey Mouse

2 = Minnie Mouse

3 = Donald Duck

4 = Daisy Duck

5 = Goofy

The call will then transfer to the selected character, who will have a special good night message before the line hangs up.

Unfortunately, you only get one message per call, but you can always call back.

Available only in the United States, the hotline runs until the end of the month — that’s April 30 at midnight PT.