The Camp chef preparing meals for Huntsville community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The head chef for The Camp at MidCity is fixing food for hungry Huntsvillians.

Chef Ruth Mercado from the MidCity eatery is putting together 5,000 ready-to-eat casserole dishes for “anyone who would like to commune together, separately,” according to MidCity developer RCP Companies.

“I just wanted to have a way for people in Huntsville to have a meal together, anyone and everyone, together but separate,” Mercado said in a news release, “until the next time we can commune in the same place.”

Meals will be distributed Wednesday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m. There will be six distribution centers in Huntsville for the meals, which will be four servings of various casserole dishes.

The Camp at MidCity District – 5909 University Drive NW

Woody Anderson Ford – 2500 Jordan Lane NW

Huntsville Country Club – 2601 Oakwood Avenue NW

Venue Group Office, Washington Park Downtown – 120 Holmes Ave NW

Schoel Engineering – 7500 Memorial Pkwy SW #209

St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church – 3020 Belafonte Ave NW

Updates on the meal distribution will be posted on the Facebook Event Page.

The meals are being made possible by donations from The Muscle Shoals Music Association, Forrest Wood Farms and Merchants Grocery, according to RCP Companies. Distribution centers and preparation of the meals was made possible by The Camp, Woody Anderson Ford, Huntsville Country Club, Venue Group, Schoel Engineering, Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, Canadian Bakin and GrubSouth.