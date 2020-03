The 2020 CMA Fest is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

FILE: NASHVILLE – JUNE 10: The skyline of Nashville is seen with riverfront concert stage and midway during the 2004 CMA Music Festival, formerly known as FanFair June 10, 2004 in Nashville, Tenessee. The four-day festival is the largest in country music. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

(WHNT) – The Country Music Association announced Tuesday that CMA Fest is canceled.

CMA made this decision in an abundance of caution and to follow guidance from national, state and local authorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Statement –

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020.

Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.

We will honor four-day passes purchased for this year’s event for CMA Fest 2021. However, if you prefer a full refund, we will provide one upon request if your passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office. Those who purchased passes through non-official channels should contact the seller directly. Within the next 24-48 hours, all four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with further instructions.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our Country Music community. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to bring Country fans and artists together to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity that is at the heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We will also share information about future CMA events and ways to support those within our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe, and we hope you will join us for CMA Fest next year, June 10-13, 2021.