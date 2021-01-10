Tennessee to launch online COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are launching a statewide online scheduling system in the coming days for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Friday that the change aims to prevent long lines of people who wait for hours in some areas where vaccines are now available to people 75 and older, sometimes only to be turned away because there were no doses left.

On Thursday, Tennessee reported more than 215,400 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered so far. That’s about 3% of the state’s population, compared to a 2% national rate reported by federal health officials.

More than 4,500 Tennesseans have received second doses.