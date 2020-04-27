Tennessee restaurants reopening Monday, retail reopens Wednesday

As part of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s pledge to “Reopen the state responsibly,” some restaurants will be able to start serving dine-in customers again.

Per his executive order, Gov. Lee says with the spread of the virus slowing down in Tennessee, he feels it’s appropriate to allow people to get back to work if safe to do so, and it’s all starting Monday with restaurants – people will now be able to eat inside.

The order declares that you can dine on-site at a restaurant, but not at a bar, nightclub or similar establishment. To encourage carry-out orders, take-out and delivery of alcohol is still allowed. Restaurants still have to follow the economic recovery guidelines set in place by the state.

Lee says retail businesses in Tennessee will be permitted to reopen on Wednesday. Both restaurants and retail must be at no more than 50 percent capacity.