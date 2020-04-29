Tennessee OKs most restaurants to reopen as virus cases grow

Jamie Ferrell serves customers at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant Monday, April 27, 2020, in Franklin, Tenn. Monday is the first day Tennessee restaurants can reopen with reduced seating and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Most of Tennessee’s restaurants have been given the green light to allow dine-in service once again as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s directive to begin reopening the state’s economy that had been largely closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Lee, a Republican, announced last week that he would not extend the state’s mandatory safer-at-home order when it expires April 30.

Instead, he said 89 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties could slowly reopen with restaurants continuing dine-in service on Monday and retail stores being allowed in-person shopping on Wednesday.

The reopening plan comes just a day after the state reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases.