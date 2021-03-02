Tennessee moving to Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday during a news conference that the state will be moving to Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Under this phase, any person 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions will be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will also be available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions. Women who are pregnant and people who are considered obese are also eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase, as well as people with hypertension, diabetes, and COPD.

App Users, Click HERE to view the full list of Phase 1C qualifiers

This comes as the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon become available in Tennessee. The move to Phase 1C falls in line with TDH’s originally planned timeline of March or April of this year.

“That is a large population, we have estimated that to be in excess of 1.1 million Tennesseans, unfortunately, we have high rates of many of these chronic diseases that qualify you for this population, and so we expect quite a bit of demand and we’re trying to match that commensurately with the supply that is coming in the next couple or three weeks,” said Dr. Piercey.

A reminder that this phase in the schedule does not apply to six Tennessee counties that have their own health departments including Davidson County (Nashville), Hamilton County (Chattanooga), Knox County (Knoxville), Madison County (Jackson), Shelby County (Memphis), and Sullivan County (Blountville).