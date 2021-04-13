Tennessee joins other states in pausing J&J COVID-19 vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Department of Health have announced that it will “pause” distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following new guidance from the federal government.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual and severe blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the pause was part of “necessary precautions” even though reports of the adverse events following the J&J vaccine administration are rare — currently just six cases out of nearly 7 million doses distributed.