Tennessee health and nursing center confirms 52 positive COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

ARDMORE, Tenn. – Officials at Elk River of Ardmore confirmed Monday that they have been dealing with a number of COVID-19 related deaths.

Facility officials say they have followed the guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health. Officials said they have tested all employees on a weekly basis and that 100% of the patients have been tested over the past few weeks.

Per the latest TNDOH report, there have been 52 patients that have tested positive with 17 deaths.

Staff stated officials from the Tennessee Department of Health have visited the facility multiple times and state the findings were that of sufficient PPE and proper precautions to combat the virus.

“Our facility is a family, we are working together to ensure we are providing quality health care services to all residents during this COVID-19 crisis,” facility officials said in a news release.