Tennessee gov: Wife has mild virus symptoms, tested positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has tweeted that his wife has mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said Saturday that he has tested negative for the virus but will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence out of an abundance of caution. He said he still plans to address Tennesseans about the virus surge in prime time Sunday evening.

Lee said his wife’s positive test was confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins say there were 1,640 new virus cases reported per 100,000 people in Tennessee in the past two weeks, ranking the state first in the country for new cases per capita.