Tennessee confirmed virus cases jump 36% in one week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has seen a 36% jump in new coronavirus cases in the past week.

Health officials on Sunday reported 516 new coronavirus cases, pushing Tennessee’s total to at least 13,177.

A week ago Sunday, the state had at least 9,667 confirmed cases.

Last week the state saw a spike in positive cases from prison inmates and workers at a privately run prison. Officials announced Friday that all inmates and prison staff statewide will be tested.

A total of 210 people in Tennessee have died from the virus.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee is allowing salons and barbershops to reopen Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.