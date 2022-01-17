Taking advantage of getting free at home COVID-19 tests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Under a new plan by the Biden Administration, people with private insurance can get eight at home COVID-19 test kits a month for free, but critics say there will be kinks to work out.

With a surge of Omicron variant cases, rapid testing at home to slow to spread of the virus is more crucial than ever before, but getting those tests isn’t always convenient or affordable. Although people can now get tests for free, it’s not going to be as easy as walking into a store, showing your insurance card, and leaving with no payment.

It’s likely many people will have to pay out of pocket and then file for reimbursement from their health insurance. And if you do pay out of pocket, you’ll want to keep your receipt as proof of purchase and then you have to file a claim for reimbursement with your health insurance company, not the federal government.

“Its a new development and there are alot of issues with that, some pharmacies arent prepared yet, dont have covid tests to provide. There’s going to be issues with pharmacies and billing. “

Jane Adams with Alabama Arise says the process is flawed, but all we have at the moment.

“This pandemic is exposing the already built in inequities and access issues within our healthcare system,” says Adams.

What about people who don’t have insurance? On Wednesday, the federal government is launching covidtest.gov

Every home in America can order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests with there are no shipping costs.

“Any household in the United States whether you have insurance or not whether you’re an immigrant or undocumented person… no matter what your wealth… you can just enter your name and address and they will mail you four COVID rapid tests,” says Adams.

Adams says this is a time for neighbors to help each other access these free tests.

“For those who are low income and lack resources or lack access to internet this is going to be a real challenge for folks but its the only resource we have available right now,” says Adams.

There isn’t going to be a quick turn around for getting the tests in the mail. The White House says “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service.