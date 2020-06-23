TAKING ACTION: Scottsboro man owed $9k in unemployment finally gets paid

SCOTTSBORO, Ala – There’s no telling how many people are waiting to get their unemployment payments since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe. Chuck Bryant is just one of those people.

Bryant lost his job on April 13th. He started applying for unemployment the next day.

“At first it wasn’t too terribly bad because you had money in the bank account still,” said Bryant.

That started to change as week after week passed. Soon, trips to the grocery store became less frequent.

“We really had to start budgeting. Like cutting down on trips to the grocery store,” said Bryant.

Frustrated and confused by a lack of communication from the Alabama Department of Labor, Bryant started updating WHNT reporter Ethan Fitzgerald as each week of unprocessed claims flew by.

The Department of Labor has said during the pandemic that they’ve paid a year’s worth of claims every two weeks. Bryant says he can’t get ahold of anyone from the Department of Labor both online and on the phone.

Bryant wonders why North Alabama isn’t seeing mobile claim locations like the state has hosted in Montgomery.

“They are having these on-site locations like in Montgomery where they can see 350-400 people a day, and if you’re the 401st person, you won’t be seen,” said Bryant.

On Monday, WHNT inquired with the Alabama Department of Labor in regards to Bryant’s unfulfilled claims which were supposed to total more than $800 a week.

“After talking with you (Ethan Fitzgerald), within an hour, I got a call from the Department of Labor. The person on the phone was like, I’ve got your claim right here. We see you’re owed 10 weeks worth of claims,” said Bryant.

What happened next was a surprise and still isn’t clear. Bryant was told he would be getting 10 weeks worth of claims.

Why the delay? Was the timing just right when we reached out? Did WHNT help get the ball rolling? The answer isn’t clear. However, Bryant is confident the people he spoke with Monday are not normally the ones who would reach out with an update.

As Bryant finished his interview with WHNT, his empty, unfulfilled claims portal was filled. Not a moment too soon for Bryant who has bills to pay and dreams to save for.

“I hope that any other people that have been waiting and can’t get in touch with someone, just be persistent!” said Bryant with a sigh of relief.

Alabama’s unemployment rate in April was 13.8 percent. That rate fell in May to 9.9 percent.