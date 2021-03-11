Take time to watch ‘The Bravest Among Us: Nurses Face COVID-19’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The past 12 months have been unlike any other in modern American history.

The United States has lost more than 500,000 people to COVID-19 and many thousands more battled severe illness, or are coping with the terrible toll the virus has taken.

But the emotional and physical toll would have been far worse without the profound efforts of nurses who cared for desperately sick patients, served as their only contacts to the outside world and were often the last person to sit with them as they died.

News 19 Investigative Reporter Kelley Smith spoke to four of those nurses and she’s sharing their stories.

The nurses include Krissy Silvey who stayed on the frontlines, determined to help, even as she and her husband were expecting their second child.

Kelley also spoke to Donna Abernathy, who has been a nurse for 37 years. She had never experienced anything like the past 12 months, but also stood as a rock steady source of comfort and wisdom for the nurses in her charge.

Alexis Harroway’s first year in nursing took place during a pandemic. She describes trying to assist patients facing the terrible toll of the virus and how those encounters changed how she sees the world.

And, Kelley spoke to Jennifer Williams, a nurse and mother of five, facing a husband’s deployment, graduate school, and daily challenges of raising a family, all while trying to help her staff handle the terrible burdens the virus placed, not only on patients, but caregivers.

