Take 5 to Give $5 campaign raising funds to support nonprofits during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota announced a new community support initiative aimed at helping nonprofits during this time.

During a Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing, Toyota Motor North America spokeswoman Kim Ogle said the Take 5 to Give $5 campaign is in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving celebrated on the first Tuesday of December. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Giving Tuesday was moved up to May 5 to meet critical needs.

“The crisis has shaken the community nonprofits to their core. The demand for services are higher than they have ever been, but many of our nonprofits are really struggling with the growing needs that they get every single day,” Ogle said.

Toyota partnered with the Community Foundation of Great Huntsville to launch the campaign. Ogle said all donations will go directly to nonprofits to help support their emergency relief funds.

To inspire others to support, Ogle said Toyota has donated $50,000 to the fund.

Olgle encouraged everyone to take five minutes to donate any increment of $5 to the cause. She also challenged the businesses to make larger contributions.

“Our goal by May 5 is to raise $500,000 and we firmly believe if we all come together it can be achieved because we are stronger together,” Ogle said.

To donate to the campaign, visit the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville’s website.