T-shirt campaign supports small businesses in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some local business owners joined forces to create ‘Huntsville we are GRATEFUL’ T-shirts to help keep small businesses afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The t-shirts are $25 and all proceeds benefit staff at Offbeat Coffee Studio, Phat Sammy’s, Vertical House Records, Sugar Belle, and Canadian Bakin Bread.

The special shirts come in sultry black, frosted white, and an eye-catching, minty tie-dye. The design features a dancing skeleton with a to-go bag surrounded by red roses and the quote ‘Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart’.

The campaign ends April 30th.

If you would like to show your support, pre-order a t-shirt by clicking here.