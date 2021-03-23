Survey gathers what went right, wrong for businesses during COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville businesses did particularly well compared to much of the rest of the country in terms of surviving and adapting to the COVID-19 recession.

The city, the chamber, and a non-profit charity organization, that has been helping the area in a variety of ways, are encouraging businesses to fill out a survey, which aims to help a variety of businesses gauge what went right, and what went wrong when it came to adapting to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2021 COVID-19 Pandemic Survey will gather information from corporations, organizations and businesses – on how Huntsville has supported them during the toughest months of the last year.

Joe Francica, president of Exemplar City, Inc., has been working on the survey with the city and chamber.

He says one of the many things he hopes the survey finds is how to help businesses craft what working from home, working on site, plans will look like long time.

“So we can all benefit from anything that comes our way like this in the future,” Francica said. “Hopefully it won’t. We do want to communicate broadly to area businesses about what they’re planning, what they had to do with their office environment.”

While Huntsville did exceptionally well during some of the toughest months of the pandemic, there are a lot of businesses in the area that suffered and continue to suffer the loss of revenue.

The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce says they’ll be gathering results from the survey over the next couple months, releasing them possibly in May.

The chamber encourages any businesses, regardless of what it is, to fill out the survey.